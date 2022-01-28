If you use Raspberry Pi do not make any of these mistakes

We can say that Raspberry Pi is the most successful mini computer in the world that fits in the palm of our hand. Thanks to him anyone can get started in the world of programming and become a real maker thanks to the infinity, projects and tutorials that exist on the net to do tricks with Raspberry Pi. Whether you have already had a first contact with this board or if it is the first time you are going to use it for a project, these are the aspects so that you can get the most out of it and not fall into quite common mistakes.

It will depend on the use that you are going to give this microcomputer, but in addition to security in Raspberry Pi, you also have to take into account the main mistakes that are usually made when trying to put a Raspberry Pi into operation. These are some of the most common and so you can avoid them. Choice of operating system One of the starting points when configuring a Raspberry Pi is the choice of operating system. This choice is going to be key, since not all of them will adapt to the same extent to our needs. If we want to turn it into a versatile device The operating system Raspbian It will be one of the best options. If, on the other hand, our intention is to turn the Raspberry Pi into a retro console, then we will have to opt for the operating system Retro Pie. Other uses that we can give this microcomputer are turning it into a Smart TV in which the appropriate operating system will be RaspAnd or opt for RISC OS Pi an operating system for the less experienced on Raspberry Pi.

Raspbian for Raspberry Pi

Buy from a Micro SD too slow

Once we have decided on the operating system and the use we want to give our Raspberry Pi, the next important step is choosing a suitable Micro SD card. Don’t even think of using any you have at home that is either too slow or of poor quality. The Micro SD card is one of the elements that most influences the optimal operation and performance of a Raspberry Pi.

For example, if we choose a cheap card bought through AliExpress with speed of 17 MB/s performance will leave a lot to be desired. However, if our choice is more oriented towards a high-quality card with speeds around 120 MB/s, the performance of the Raspberry Pi will be greater and we will be able to take full advantage of it.

Use low quality components

Once we have these two clear aspects, it is not recommended either neglect the quality of the components that we are going to use with Raspberry Pi. On the Internet we can find countless components and accessories for this mini computer, but it is important to pay attention to its quality. Using poor quality cables or a slow charger It will directly influence the performance of the Raspberry Pi.

The power adapter it is important and it is recommended to have a transformer of 5 volts and 2.5 amps. Finally, a error wiring the pins on the GPIO which is used to add and program accessories or solder them directly to the board is not recommended. It is better to use adapters in order not to damage our Raspberry Pi.