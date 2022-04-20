If you use Gmail on your iPhone, a new function is perfect for you

If there is a service that has become a reference when it comes to email, that is Gmail. Being a free option and offering a number of the most complete options, even those who use Apple devices such as the iPhone resort to using it. And, if this combination is yours, there is excellent news for you. These have to do with an update that Google itself has communicated, which will not take long to reach its own app that exists for iOS, and that will allow you to get more out of using it on Apple phones. In addition, contrary to what happens on other occasions, it has indicated an exact date on which the news can be enjoyed: two weeks. Good for the Mountain View company. The great improvement that comes to Gmail for iOS This has to do with the use of the Focus function that exists in the operating system that Apple has for its iPhone. This was not present to date for the Gmail application, something that is going to change and, therefore, its usefulness will be much greater by taking advantage of a tool that has proven to be most effective when it comes to not spending so much time in front of the screen of smartphones. The Focus Mode we are talking about allows users to include different active applications when it is used. And so they take advantage of what can be called a vitaminized Do Not Disturb. And what is the gain? Well, the possibility of configuring filters to act on the arrival of messages, notifications and calls. Thus, for example, automatic responses can be established. Therefore, you don’t have to look at the terminal at all to be up to date, preventing you from losing focus on what you’re doing. Wonderful, come on. The fact is that until now Gmail for iOS was not compatible with all the options that Focus offers, something that is going to change and, therefore, will increase the many possibilities that this mail client has. In addition, you will even be allowed to choose the contacts you have in the app to establish the corresponding filters. Come on, make the most of the tool in question. Something that is also important… This has to do with the update: all the functions we are talking about will be present on the iPhone as we have mentioned, but at the same time the same will be achieved for the iPad. In this way, if you have one of these tablets you can also make the most of the Focus tool in Gmail, which is very positive as you have seen. Without a doubt, this is excellent news that will surely fit you like a glove. >