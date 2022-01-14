If you use Dropbox on Windows you will like to know that the company will “lose weight” so that it is less gluttonous in resources

If you are a Dropbox user, you may have been surprised by the progression of the Windows application. A great platform to store content in the cloud that little by little the desktop application has been getting fatter… in benefits but also in resource consumption. Something that they want to change in the company with an immediate update.

Dropbox every time consumes more resources as a result of the different additions that over time has been adding. Doubtful useful functions that will go down in history in a future update and that are one of the reasons why the application for Windows (and also for macOS) has been increasingly heavy.

Less glutton for resources

As a former user of Dropbox, a platform that I abandoned in favor of Google Drive due to price and to better suit my needs, it is news that does not surprise me. Dropbox is excellent service, which I actually had a hard time leaving, but it was adding more and more functions, some of which were of very little use and I doubt that anyone had asked for them.

Such volume has come to have Dropbox on desktops, which has become a very gluttonous application in resources, something that penalizes its use in computers, especially in less powerful ones.

Notice in the Dropbox app

This is something that can be talked about in the past tense, because on the Dropbox website and when opening the application itself they announce that since January 17 “the Dropbox desktop application will only support File Explorer and Taskbar in Windows“, and in the case of macOS,” the Finder and the menu bar. “Many functions that passed for being accessory and that consumed a lot of resources disappeared.

Responsible for a part of this exaggerated consumption is the use of frameworks such as Electron, an addition with a very exclusive use for some users and that serves to load the web content that the application uses to display the content, applications …

For those who use Dropbox, the exaggerated consumption of resources is demonstrated by how Genbeta’s colleagues comment, where they have the Dropbox beta for Apple Silicon, have encountered a consumption of 830 MB of used RAM by an application … and that without synchronizing files. To compare, in Windows 11 and without synchronizing it is the application that consumes the most resources.

The truth is that with the change for the better, the app should go back to its origins. To continue maintaining the good of Dropbox, which is a lot, but without counting on those add-ons of dubious utility that did nothing but consume resources.