If you think about buying a new iPad you will have to wait for…

Those in Cupertino are experiencing supply constraints. A report reveals that they are prioritizing iPhone deliveries over iPad. According to Nikkei Asia, users who want an iPad could wait up to two months. They are based on an average delivery time in 25 countries and regions including the United States, China and Japan. The delivery has been monitored since the beginning of November.

If you want a new iPad you will have to wait longer, the iPhone is the priority

An example of this is that a 64 GB iPad could arrive at the user’s home within 50 days. Since December, the waiting time was 55 days. The weather can go down from here until next March. Last week, during the quarterly earnings report, Tim Cook took up the theme indicating that March may be the month of improvement.

For March, we are saying that we will have fewer restrictions than we had in the December quarter. If you look at the commonalities between the different products, there are some, but generally the challenge is in the legacy nodes, and these legacy nodes are per vendor(…).

These supply problems mainly affected the iPad. This directly translated into a drop in revenue for the product by 14.1%. The main issue is the screen as the 8in needs a lot of drivers, produced on those legacy process nodes that Tim Cook pointed out.

Could it affect the new spring products?

Without a doubt, a future problem could be the shipment of new Apple products that will be released in the spring. We are talking about two models of iPad and one of iPhone. You have to be attentive at the end of each presentation since the availability of the products will be announced there. We believe that the iPhone will be the first to be availablestep followed by the iPad and finally the iPad Air.