If you need glasses, you will soon be able to improve the reading quality in Chrome: how?

Luckily for many users who are already beginning to need glasses to read clearly on their mobile, smartphone screens have multiplied their size to offer increasingly larger font sizes, although, unfortunately, once we exit the operating system and enter in a third-party app. the normal thing is to have quite limited accessibility functions. iOS and Android have functions within their facilities in which we can increase the zoom of the fonts that we see on the screen but when browsing Chrome, for example, those settings are no longer valid in many cases, so we must settle for the presets marked by each website we access. With all of the above, do you know how Google is going to better help us to read our favorite websites? Version 97 looms on the horizon Chrome has decided that the accessibility options it has been showing are not enough and has begun to work to improve them much more, reaching more users who right now have difficulty reading certain font sizes. It is, specifically, version 97 that is already in the Canary phase and that can be downloaded from the US beta program page. Specifically, this new accessibility function has the name of “Force enable zoom” and it is much more aggressive than the desktop tool of the browser where we have the possibility of enlarging the size of the letters. In this way, Google cares about mobile environments, putting Android as the first place where it is possible to test this forced zoom on the pages we visit. Of course, increasing this parameter can lead to the page structure not being displayed correctly, in some cases, which should lead us to get into the habit of configuring Chrome to load those APM pages by default. The way to make this content bigger is to press a new controller that you can see on the left of the URL: by tapping there, we will enjoy up to three levels of increase that adjust to all the user’s needs. For now, that version 97 of Chrome is a bit far but we can go testing thanks to the famous flags, writing in the address bar “flag: chrome: flags # enable-accessibility-page-zoom” and activating it. After restarting, you will be able to see that control to manage the size with which you see the content of the page. >