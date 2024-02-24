If you miss having more AI on your iPhone, Samsung has a solution: turn it into a Galaxy S24

If there is one thing we have heard about many times during 2023, it is about artificial intelligence, and in 2024 it will be no different. Samsung presented its proposal earlier this year in terms of artificial intelligence, Galaxy AI, which has image and video editing functions, instant translation functions and more tools, even working together with Google in some functions.

Samsung’s idea is, of course, to attract users of mobile phones from other manufacturers, especially Apple, and for this they have designed an application that allows you to take a look at the interface of the devices. Samsung Galaxy S24, and also the artificial intelligence of Galaxy AI, directly on an iPhoneor on any Android mobile.

Samsung has created a web page that allows you to interact with the One UI 6.1 interface, simulating the experience of using a Korean brand mobile phone; in fact, not from any mobile phone, but from a Galaxy S24.

This is because the only phones that have access to Galaxy AI’s artificial intelligence are Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, at least so far. To try this virtual experience of the S24 and Galaxy AI, you only need to access a web page, TryGalaxy.com and add the web application to the home screen of the iPhone or any Android mobile, following the on-screen instructions.

The next step will be to access the web app from its icon on the home screen of our mobile. In my case, I tried from a iPhone 14 Pro Updated to the latest available final version of iOS (17.3), and it works perfectly.

By accessing the web app, we can view and interact with the One UI interface, even with the system navigation buttons (located exactly above the iPhone navigation bar). If we access the phone app, we can see what its interface looks like, we can also explore some settings options in the settings menu, see the notifications screen and some quick settings (swiping from the top of the screen down ), among other things.

If we press on the camera app icon we will not be able to take photos or videos, but we will be able to see a demonstration of how the camera works and its different modes, in addition to the quality of the optical zoom or zoom in a Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is also possible to access the gallery, which is loaded with images as an example, and one of them allows you to learn about the function “Remaster” which uses AI to enhance an image.

Finally, a widget is included on the second home screen (swipe right) that has access to a series of demos of Galaxy AI features, such as real-time translation of a call -Live Translate-, the function Circle to search, chat translation and generative image editing. Again, they are demonstrations or simulations of these functions, since in order to use them we would need the operating system and the corresponding hardware.

Still, these demos serve as a glimpse into Samsung’s AI tools, which will also soon be available. They will reach the Galaxy S23 and other devices Of the brand. Or you can also do like me, who tried to trick a friend into believing that he had somehow managed to install One UI on my iPhone. The prank was only effective for a few seconds, but it was worth it. It is expected that Apple presents its artificial intelligence proposal this same year, which would arrive with iOS 18, an operating system update that aims to be the largest and most significant in the history of the iPhone.

