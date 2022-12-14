If you like YouTube Shorts, this is how you can download them without paying anything

When the Shorts arrived on YouTube they weren’t very successful, but little by little the company’s offering is permeating users. And, for this reason, there is now a large amount of content that is striking. If you would like to download any of the options on the platform, we will tell you how to get it easily and without having to pay a cent. And the latter is important, since there are a good number of applications that allow you to do this, but those that offer adequate quality are paid. In addition, the option that we are going to discuss, which is called ShoortsNoob, does not need a specific operating system to work. The reason is none other than that we are talking about a web client that you can use in all browsers that currently exist, such as Google’s Chrome or Microsoft’s Edge. And, among other virtues, it is free and we are going to show you how to use it. This is how you download Shorts from YouTube for free Simplicity is the predominant note in the entire process, since there are few steps you have to take to get the desired Short on your device, be it a computer or a computer. Without further ado, we leave you what you have to do in a clear way despite the fact that the website in question is not translated (but the dependence on the language is minimal). The first thing is to open on YouTube, either in the app or on the laptop or desktop, the Short you want to download. Once you have it in view, you must use the share option. Copy the content of this option to use it later. Now, open the website of the service we are talking about using this link in the browser you usually use. At the top of the screen you will see a text box that is where you should paste what you have copied in the aforementioned YouTube share action. Next, click on the red Search button. The website processes the information and shows you the video so that you can visually confirm what you want to achieve. If so, click on Download that appears when using the icon with three vertical dots in the lower right area of ​​the content we are talking about. You simply have to wait for everything to run and the usual box to choose the place to appear. the one to store what you download (this may not be necessary if you have it automated). The truth is that the facility is almost surprising and best of all, this service does not cost anything to use it… which increases its attractiveness in a very important way. Be sure to try it on YouTube. >