5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsIf you kept your original iPhone, it could be worth more than...

If you kept your original iPhone, it could be worth more than $60,000

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
iphone sealed original box 1.jpg
iphone sealed original box 1.jpg
- Advertisement -

Rumors are swirling about how the iPhone 15 Ultra could be the priciest iPhone ever made, with a price tag that could top $2,000 for the top-tier storage options. But that’s a drop in the bucket for the person who bought an original sealed iPhone from 2007 at an auction for more than $63,000.

The 8GB iPhone belonged to cosmetic tattoo artist Karen Green, who was gifted the new phone in 2007 by friends to celebrate starting a new job. Since she already had a brand-new phone at the time, she never opened the box, and now the iconic handset has earned her enough to buy more than 50 iPhone 14 Pros—$63,356.40 to be exact. That price includes a 20 percent “buyer’s premium,” so the actual winning bid was $52,797 excluding postage, insurance, and tax.

The original iPhone launched in 2007 in two sizes, 4GB for $499 and 8GB for $599, with a 3.5-inch display, no front camera, just 16 apps, and no app store. Of course, it quickly became a huge hit and one of the most influential electronic devices ever made, with several technologies that are commonplace today, including pinch to zoom and pull to refresh.

- Advertisement -

The winning bidder, who outbid 26 other people to win the lot, capped off a flurry of activity on the final day, which saw the bid price increase by more than $30,000. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to use it to do much since AT&T’s 2.5G Edge network has since been shuttered and it can’t be updated past iOS (iPhone OS) 3.1.3.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Newsletter, the new function as channels that WhatsApp is preparing

The WhatsApp application has some shortcomings compared to its competitors, such as Telegram....
How to?

Prepare for battle on your iPhone! Call of Duty: Warzone will arrive on iOS after its announcement

The well-known and popular video game in the gaming community will now arrive in...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.