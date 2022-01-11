If you have trouble saving Telegram photos to your gallery, follow these steps

We always talk about Telegram as the best messaging alternative that we can use at this time. It has dozens of functions that we will not find in WhatsApp with a much more friendly and attractive experience. However, this does not mean that it is a perfect app and that it never causes problems. Therefore, we want to present you with some solution options if you have problems saving the photos you receive on Telegram in the gallery.

In case the images are not saved automatically or you receive an error when trying to save them, these steps will help you.

Problems saving the photos received by Telegram in the gallery?

Enable “Save to gallery”

Save to gallery is an option present in the Telegram settings that when activated, will automatically save all the images in the gallery. This will avoid worrying about saving the photos yourself.

To activate this option follow these steps:

Enter the Telegram Settings.

Enter in Chats.

Scroll to the bottom and activate the option “Save to Gallery”

Grant storage permissions

Depending on your version of Android, problems saving Telegram photos in gallery can point to permission issues. In that sense, it is important to check if Telegram has access to the storage to save the photos.

To do this, go to the Applications section in the Android settings and locate Telegram. Go to the permissions section and there you will see if the application is accessing the storage. In case you do not have permissions, activate the control to grant them.

Save photos manually

Another option to solve problems related to saving Telegram photos to gallery is to do it manually. That is, when you receive a photo, you can open it and manually indicate that it be stored in the gallery.

To achieve this, you will only have to open the received image and touch the icon of the 3 dots in the upper right. In the menu that appears you will see the option “Save to gallery”.

Update the app

If the failure persists after previous attempts, then you may need to reinstall or update the application. Older versions of Telegram are likely to have problems that are mitigated or fully resolved in new installments. In that sense, go to the store, check if you have the most recent version and if not, update it.