If you have this antivirus installed on your phone, delete it as soon as possible

Although it is true that Android is the most used mobile operating system, the truth is that sometimes we come across malicious apps that want to steal our personal data. We recently told you about an app available in the Google Play Store and that you should delete as soon as possible. Now, we have a new case in which you should delete a very popular antivirus that is still available in the big G app store. We are talking about “Antivirus, Super Cleaner”, an app that will infect your phone with a dangerous banking Trojan virus known as SharkBot and that can cause you more than one headache, as reported by the colleagues of Android Police. Apparently, the cybersecurity company NCC Group has detected that “Antivirus, Super Cleaner” ironically hides a dangerous virus. The problem is that this SharkBot malware has managed to bypass all the security measures in the Google Play Store, so it can be downloaded officially, with the problems that it will bring to the user. Beware of this antivirus: it hides the dangerous Sharkbot malware inside In case you didn’t know SharkBot, this Trojan began to make an appearance in October of last year. The objective of this virus is to access your bank accounts by recording your username and password to make transfers automatically. As NCC Group analysts have reported, SharkBot uses a very advanced attack technique that allows fields to be automatically filled in mobile banking applications. With this, it allows bank transfers to be made without the user knowing. To do this, this new malware discovered on Android detects when the user opens a banking application, saving the username and password automatically. Through a keylogger, it sends the data to the attacker’s servers so that you can make the corresponding transfers. Furthermore, Sharkbot has the ability to take full control of the phone to allow such transfers, so it is quite dangerous. Many users may wonder how malware like SharkBot is available on the Google Play Store. The problem is that “Antivirus, Super Cleaner” is an app that has managed to hide this virus very well. Mainly, because it has only part of the virus code so that Google’s security systems do not detect it. But, the moment you download the application, the rest of the code is automatically entered to have the SharkBot Trojan fully operational. Google has already removed the app from its app store, how could it be otherwise. But there are thousands of downloads of this malicious application, so check your mobile phone and, in case you have downloaded it, delete it immediately and change the access passwords to all your bank accounts to avoid a possible headache. >