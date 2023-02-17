If you have this Anker battery pack, stop using it immediately

5G News
HomeTech NewsIf you have this Anker battery pack, stop using it immediately

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1676620377 anker 535 power bank render hero.jpg
Mobile charger and power bank maker Anker has issued a recall on select battery packs for fear of overheating and possible fire. Following a housefire likely caused by an overheating battery pack, Anker is recalling its 535 Power Banks with specific model numbers to ensure safety while the company gets to the bottom of the hardware issue. According to Anker, a “small number” of its battery packs “pose a fire safety risk,” so it’s asking for 535 Power Bank owners to safely dispose of their affected units as soon as possible.

If you own an Anker 535 Power Bank, stop using it immediately and consult the information below to see if your unit is affected and, if it is, how to contact Anker for a refund.

How to tell if your Anker battery pack is affected

The back of the Anker 535 Power Bank, showing its model number.
Anker

The most important thing to know with this recall is if your device is affected. Luckily, it’s not all Anker 535 Power Banks that have the issue. Instead, just the ones that are model number A1366. To learn your Power Bank’s model number, look at its rear side and examine the fine-print text on the bottom. On the second line of text, you’ll see the word “model” followed by two Chinese characters. After the characters, you’ll be able to see your model number.

If your model number is A1366, you have one of the recalled models. Stop using the battery pack immediately and take a picture of its rear side with the fine-print text plainly in view. With that done, dispose of it at a facility that takes Lithium batteries. It’s important to note that you shouldn’t simply throw it in the garbage with the rest of your trash as it poses a high risk for fire.

How to return your Anker battery for a refund

Product render of the Anker 535 Power Bank.
Digital Trends

As mentioned above, you don’t have to send your affected Power Bank back to Anker to get a refund. As long as you have a photo of the battery pack, you shouldn’t have any issues and are able to get a refund.

To do so, complete Anker’s recall form. Fill out the information correctly and upload the photo of the battery pack you took or an image of your receipt at the end of the form. After submitting the information, Anker will review it and send you your refund.

