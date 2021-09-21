If you have problems connecting to your WiFi, we bring you some options to solve it

WiFi networks are part of our daily life at the moment, in all the fields where we operate. Wherever we go there is a WiFi network and if we must recognize something, it is that at the moment they are more stable in general and much easier for users to handle. However, it is difficult to always escape from the problems when connecting with the WiFi and therefore we will teach you some solutions.

Many sites usually offer dozens of options to solve problems, but more than half of them do not point to a true solution. Here we will give you the key steps you need to follow to resolve the problem with your wireless connection.

Solve the problems to connect to your WiFi

Restart the computer and the router

If you are trying to connect to the WiFi repeatedly and you cannot, the first step, although it seems obvious and for some, silly, is to restart the devices. Restarting is the first step, since this refreshes the operation of all services. So, you could also address what is causing the connection failure and make it work again.

Restarting the computer and the router will always be valid solutions as a first step to address the problem.

Try the Windows troubleshooter

If after the restart the problem persists, we go to the second step of this process, occupy the Windows Network Troubleshooter. This is an option that is available from the old versions of Windows and that carries out a series of tasks. These include reviewing the configuration, disabling and enabling the network adapter, and other factors that affect the connection.

In this step, you usually troubleshoot network connection problems.

To run it, right-click on the WiFi icon in the taskbar and two options will be displayed, the first is the Troubleshooter. Click it and follow the instructions.

Temporarily disable your antivirus

It is not surprising that antivirus programs sometimes block the internet connection. This can happen in some antivirus solutions with a fairly high surveillance threshold, so that, when detecting the minimum extraneous traffic, it resorts to the Firewall.

In that sense, if you have entered a suspicious website, try disabling the antivirus and check if you can connect to the WiFi, receive an IP and browse.

Enable and disable the network adapter manually

In the second step we mentioned that the Windows Troubleshooter takes care of restarting the network adapter. However, doing it manually is a step that we must do so as not to leave any loose ends in the possibilities of solution. With this process, what we will be doing is turning the WiFi card off and on in order to refresh its operation.





To do this, press the key combination Windows + R and then type NCPA.CPL and then hit Enter. This will open the Network Connections window where you will have to right click on the WiFi and then select “Disable”.

When the icon turns gray, repeat the process, but clicking on “Enable”.

In case the problem persists after carrying out all these steps, then it will be necessary to check with your ISP if there is any fault on their side. On the other hand, we cannot rule out that there are problems in the router or even in your network card. However, the latter can be easily ruled out by trying to connect to another WiFi network.