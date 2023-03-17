5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsMobileIf you have one of these Samsung or Vivo smartphones, you are...

If you have one of these Samsung or Vivo smartphones, you are in danger

MobileSamsung

Published on

By Abraham
hacker.jpg
hacker.jpg
- Advertisement -

Project Zero, Google’s dedicated security team, has found serious problems with Samsung modems that include devices like the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and some models of the Galaxy S22 and A53. A set of Exynos modems have a number of vulnerabilities that could “allow an attacker to remotely compromise a phone at the baseband level without user interaction” without needing much more than the victim’s phone number. The team also warns that attackers could exploit the issue “with only limited additional research and development.” Google says the March security update for the Pixels should patch the issue. The researchers say they believe the following devices may be at risk:

  • Samsung mobile devices, including Galaxy S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21, A13, A12 and A04 series.
  • Vivo mobile devices including S16, S15, S6, X70, X60 and X30 series
  • Any wearable that uses the Exynos W920 chipset
  • Any vehicle using the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset

Samsung Galaxy S22 Utra It should be noted that for the devices to be vulnerable, they have to use one of the affected Samsung modems. Unfortunately, in Europe, the Galaxy S22 series came with an Exynos processor and modem, so they are affected. In theory, the S21 and S23 are safe: Samsung’s newer flagships use Qualcomm worldwide, and older ones with Exynos chips use a modem that doesn’t appear on Samsung’s list of affected chips. If you know your phone uses one of the vulnerable modems, and you’re worried it could be exploited, Project Zero says you can protect yourself by turning off Wi-Fi calling and Voice over LTE Traditionally, security researchers wait for a fix to become available before to announce that they have found the bug, or until some time has passed since they reported it with no solution in sight. However, Maddie Stone, a researcher at Project Zero, tweeted that “end users still have no patches 90 days after report,” which appears to be a notice to Samsung and other vendors that they need to fix the issue.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 for affordable high-end smartphone

Qualcomm has introduced a new high-end chipset, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. It is the...
Apps

How to change “For You” tab on TikTok

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.