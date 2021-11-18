If you have call drop problems on iPhone 12/13, update now

Apple just launched the iOS 15.1.1 update, which apparently solves a problem of Call drops on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

Although there have been no cases of users complaining that their new iPhones experience more call drops than normal, it is good to see that Apple is fixing this problem.

You can update to iOS 15.1.1 by going to Settings> General> Software Update.

If you have not had problems with calls, you may want to wait for iOS 15.2, whose beta brings interesting news such as a dedicated button for the macro mode of the iPhone 13 Pro, the application privacy report, the possibility of manually scanning to locate AirTags suspicious and much more. It also allows screen repair by third-party technical services.