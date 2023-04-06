If you have an iPhone X, 8, or 8 Plus, you’re in luck.

- Advertisement -

The operating system Apple iOS 17 it will be compatible with all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16 today, a reliable source claims.

On Tuesday, another source claimed that iOS 17 will drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, while iPadOS 17 will drop support for the top-of-the-line 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. generation, and the fifth generation iPad.

However, in direct response to the claim about iOS 17 dropping support for the aforementioned iPhone models, a reputable leaker has asserted otherwise, saying that it is “just wrong.”

Apparently, all iPhones compatible with iOS 16 will be compatible with iOS 17including all devices with A11 chipsets (i.e. iPhone X and iPhone 8/8 Plus).

This claim comes from the same leaker that last year accurately revealed the presence of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models before its official launch.

More recently, he also claimed that upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will use a new ultra-low power chip that will allow the new solid-state volume, power, and “Action” buttons to continue to function when the terminal is turned off or without battery, and that iOS 17 will include a new sensitivity setting for these buttons.

It would not be the first time that Apple maintains the same list of compatible devices between the main versions of iOS. For example, iOS 15 is compatible with all devices that can run iOS 14, although some iOS 15 features are not available on older iPhones.

Instead, iOS 16 dropped support for some older devices, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPod touch, and iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.



