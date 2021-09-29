If you have an iPhone and use Spotify, you already know why your battery drains so quickly

There are times when we use the mobile and we realize that, from one day to the next, the battery lasts less. Is it deteriorating already? Will there be any operating system failure? If you are in this situation with your iPhone, it is better not to continue making speculations because the community seems to have found the reason for that draining so quickly that your device is suffering. And it’s called Spotify. The music application, which is present in hundreds of millions of devices around the world, has become the focus of attention of all iOS users with versions 14.8 and 15 installed, since it seems to be the culprit of the battery being is emptying faster than desired. Especially when in the past, in previous versions, its operation was correct and it was not felt in the autonomy of our day to day. Spotify itself admits it.On this occasion we do not only have the testimonies of users who have found certain similarities between all those affected, and have come to the conclusion that it is the music app that is to blame, but that Spotify itself has been the culprit. which has come out to the media to acknowledge that its latest version of the application for iOS causes an “excessive discharge” of the battery, even generating another added problem of overheating. Although the bug seems to target devices running Spotify in the background with iOS versions such as 14.8 and 15, some users have reported similar problems with earlier Apple OS releases. In any of the cases, for now and until the company releases an update, the only remedy to drain the battery is to reduce its background update privileges, accessing “Settings> General> Background update”. If you find yourself in this case and you have noticed that your mobile is downloading faster than normal, you have two options, or not to use Spotify while they launch an update, or to control that update in the background. Unfortunately, at this time, the Swedes have not commented through their official channels when we could have a solution to a problem that reduces the autonomy of the terminal. Which is always bad news with the already depleted autonomies that many smartpons suffer from the hustle and bustle that we bring with them at all hours. >