If you have an iPhone 13, do not try to unlock it with the Apple Watch: it does not work

The coronavirus pandemic brought a small problem to the ecosystem of Apple and its iPhone since that brand new Face ID released in 2017 saw how it stopped having functionality when we use the smartphone outside the home: both on the street and indoors, having to carry mask, it was impossible for the phone to identify us and, therefore, we had to resort to typing the PIN code to unlock it. That led the Cupertino people to introduce this year an alternative that has been proven to be very effective and for which it is no longer necessary to write that PIN, since by wearing an Apple Watch on the wrist, we can unlock the phone as if any. Without touching the screen. Well, with the iPhone 13 already in stores since last Friday, many users have lost that option. The iPhone 13 have a problem Since last Friday, many users began to report on social networks and internet forums that the configuration of the Apple Watch as a key to unlock the iPhone 13 did not work for them. Despite having installed backup copies of their previous devices with this option enabled, it was impossible not to have to type the PIN code on the screen to unlock the phone when wearing a mask. To so much came the wave of complaints and warnings that the new iPhone 13 had a problem, that just a few hours ago, in the middle of Sunday, Apple had to intervene to recognize, on the one hand, that this problem exists and, on the other, that they are in working to fix it. So much so that in their publication they came to recognize that in the case of wanting to unlock the iPhone 13 with the Watch, it would be very common to receive a message that “Connection with the Apple Watch could not be established.” Say that this problem ONLY affects the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, so if you have any previous model (iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max) you will continue to enjoy this feature no matter how many masks you wear at the same time. Of course, as long as you have an Apple Watch Series 3 or later on your wrist. At the moment there is no official solution and all the domestic tricks that have been tried fail miserably, so we recommend that you do not delete or unlink your watch from the iPhone 13 because you will not solve it. So seeing how things are, the most sensible thing is, surely, to wait patiently for a fix from Apple itself: “Until the update is available, you can deactivate Unlock with Apple Watch and use your password to unlock your iPhone 13.” >