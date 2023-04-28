If you have an Android phone WhatsApp prepares a great news for you

- Advertisement -

Surely on some occasion you have had to restore a WhatsApp account on an Android phone and you have been satisfied, but you have thought that it might be better not to have to resort to using Google Drive. Well, there is good news for you, since the company owned by Meta is working on offering exactly that to users who use Google’s operating system. We are talking about making a direct transfer from one terminal to another without having to go through the cloud, which in principle would avoid the usual loss of the latest messages that could not be backed up. Therefore, we are talking about a process that can be much more effective and simple, since the intermediate step of using Drive is avoided… We would have to see where it is from now on… but that’s another story . A substantial improvement when restoring WhatsApp Offering the option to directly send everything you have on WhatsApp from one Android terminal to another (hopefully the same will happen with iOS) is an excellent decision that will offer greater control of the process to the users. And, by the way, as it has been possible to see in the source of the information, the name of the new tool of which some details have been seen will be called “Transfer chats”. Come on, the company has not eaten its head much so that everything is quite intuitive. Obviously, this new function is not yet available to all users of the messaging application, since right now only a few who use the trial version of WhatsApp are the ones who can see what the company is preparing. Therefore, you have to wait a bit, it is not known exactly how long, to enjoy an improvement that is undoubtedly excellent news. A use that will be very simple As it is made clear, to use the new way of transferring WhatsApp accounts, you will have to enter the “Chats” section of the settings and, in that place, the new tool will be located. Additionally, in the new phone to which you want to send the data, you have to register with the same phone number and, of course, you will have to additionally use a QR code that the messaging application seems to like so much. It seems that simple everything will be. The truth is that the improvement is very interesting, since it provides simplicity and a much more precise capacity when it comes to sending everything in WhatsApp from one Android terminal to another. And, furthermore, doing without Google Drive is something that many want both for functionality and to recover space in the cloud storage service. >