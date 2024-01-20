If you have already had your eye on one of the new Samsung Galaxy S24, find out how to get it with more than 900 euros discount

Samsung has important discounts and promotions to save on the purchase of any of the Galaxy S24 family models

Just a couple of days ago, Samsung presented, at its “Unpacked” event, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 family. The three models have attracted attention and there are many who want to have them in their hands now. If you are one of them, below we are going to show you all the benefits that you can get by pre-purchasing these devices, reaching save even more than 900 euros .

Discounts and promotions available during the pre-purchase of the Galaxy S24 at Samsung

Once the models were presented, they were put up for pre-sale on the Samsung website. In order to buy them at a better price than the official one, there are some promotions and discounts available that we detail below.

Financing in 36 months : If you decide to finance any of the Samsung devices, you can get it from 21.48 euros per month. Additionally, if you pre-purchase from the Samsung Shop App, you get an extra 10% discount. If you register on the website, you get an extra 50 euros and if you pay through Bizum, you also receive a 50 euro discount.

: If you decide to finance any of the Samsung devices, you can get it from 21.48 euros per month. Additionally, if you pre-purchase from the Samsung Shop App, you get an extra 10% discount. If you register on the website, you get an extra 50 euros and if you pay through Bizum, you also receive a 50 euro discount. Code NEWGALAXY : When processing the order, if you add this code, you will get an extra 5% discount.

: When processing the order, if you add this code, you will get an extra 5% discount. Delivery and Trade-In Launch : It is the juiciest promotion, since it allows you to save up to 984 euros by handing over your old smartphone. The discount applied will clearly depend on the old model you deliver and the storage capacity you want in the new Galaxy S24 .

: It is the juiciest promotion, since it allows you to save up to 984 euros by handing over your old smartphone. The discount applied will clearly depend on the old model you deliver and the storage capacity you want in the new . Extra gift: In the pre-purchase period, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 as a gift, a smart watch valued at 319 euros.

Once you have seen these promotions, we show you the three models presented, so that you can choose the one that best suits your preferences.

Samsung Galaxy S24





The most “basic” model of the Galaxy S24 family. It has a screen 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2Xwith a refresh rate of 120 Hz and resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 p.

It is available in four colors (onyx black, amber yellow, cobalt violet and marble gray) and on the website, there are available three exclusive colors more (sand orange, jade green and sapphire blue). In the photographic section, its main lens is 50 MP and the front lens is 12.

Incorporates Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6E, Dual SIM (eSIM) and NFC. Its starting price is 909 euros but you can get it with a discount of up to 714 euros, applying all possible promotions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 PVP at Samsung (PRP without discounts) — 909.00 € *Some prices may have changed since the last review

Samsung Galaxy S24+





The big brother of the S24 has the same processor as its predecessor, the Exynox 2400 and the same photographic system. The screen is also the same as the previous model although, in this case, it has a diagonal of 6.7 inches and offers QHD+ resolution (3120 x 1440p).

It has fingerprint biometrics and facial recognition and its battery supports 45W fast charging. It is available in the same colors as the Galaxy S24 but its starting price is somewhat higher: 1,159 euros, although it can also be obtained with a 714 euro discount.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ PVP at Samsung — 1,159.00 € *Some prices may have changed since the last review

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra





The most premium model of those presented by the Korean firm, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra It stands out for being made with an aluminum chassis. Its screen has a diagonal of 6.8 inches and it is a mobile phone that has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor.

Its RAM is 12 GB and you can choose it in three different storage capacities: 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. The 200 MP camera It is one of its main assets. Its starting price is 1,459 euros but, with all the benefits of Samsung pre-purchase, you can save up to 984 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra PVP at Samsung (PRP without discounts) — 1,459.00 € *Some prices may have changed since the last review

You may also like

TP-Link TAPO P100 – Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plug Today on Amazon — 10.70 € PcComponents — 11.99 € *Some prices may have changed since the last review





Lenovo Tab P12 – 12.7″ 3K Tablet Today on Amazon — 379.00 € *Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days. You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our channel. Telegram or in our profiles Twitter, Facebookand the magazine Flipboard. Note: some of the links posted here are affiliate links and may provide a profit.

Images| Samsung