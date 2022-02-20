If you have a Mac you could have compatibility problems with Google…

Having a Mac is synonymous with quality and guarantee. But sometimes it also means having compatibility issues with third-party programs. What is not expected is that these problems are generated with third parties such as Google. The search giant’s own cloud storage system, Google Drive, has some problems with certain files generated by macOS. This is causing incompatibility problems with what we upload to the cloud. Google Drive thinks we might be uploading files that infringe copyright It must be said, before explaining why what happens with Google Drive happens, that It is not normal for this error to happen. It is possible that it will not happen to you and that it will surely be solved shortly by the parties. Now, I’ll take a little advantage and tell you that if you want quality and safe cloud space, an option in iCloud. It’s something that It works fine and you have the support of Apple.

In the case at hand, some users are complaining of the existence of an error when uploading files to Google Drive from a Mac. This happens due to the existence of a file with the extension DS_STORE.

We can classify this type of file as a type of primary file that are in macOS X Folder Settings File format. What it basically does is save information of the containing folder and the operating system hides it whenever it can so that it is not visible to the user.

However, on certain occasions when we upload the contents of that folder to Google Drive, that file is also uploaded and the existing artificial intelligence in Google servers detects it and warns that infringe copyright and that is why it does not allow uploading and generates an error. It drives the user crazy who doesn’t know what file the cloud service is referring to.

It is believed that the problem could be caused through a match on hashes between the DS_Store and those of known copyrighted content, which could lead to notice of infringement.

The good thing, to say the least, of all this history of coincidences and copyright infringements, is that the problem is known to Google and according to their means, They are doing everything they can to fix these issues.

Patience and although it is rare that the problem arises, because this DS_STORE file is not usually on all Mac computers, it could happen. But it’s nothing serious We assume that soon there will be a solution.