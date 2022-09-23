If you have a Fitbit accessory, there is something that interests you and it has to do with Google

- Advertisement -

It’s been a while since bought the company Fitbit, and little by little steps have been taken so that the options that are common in everything offered by the Mountain View firm are part of the manufacturer of wearable accessories. And, now, one more step has been discovered that is of great importance.

Waiting for the arrival of Wear OS on Fitbit smart watches, something that has not happened, but everything indicates that it will not take long (if you have to bet, the logical thing is to do it for the new products that are launched in the year 2023), some actions clearly show that from Google you want the devices of the manufacturer we are talking about to be part of your ecosystem product sooner rather than later.

Important Google step that affects Fitbit

This is what has been known from the hand of Fitbit itself, which has published information that is quite relevant regarding the intentions it has with its products from now on: it will be necessary have a google account to be able to use the services that are offered with the bracelets and smartwatches of the company that is now owned by the Mountain View firm. This, obviously, is something that leaves no room for doubt about what is to come.

This does not prevent, for the moment, that you must have a Fitbit account to access its services, but you will also have to indicate a Google account to be able to use it. In this way, there will be a duality in the configuration processes that, surely, do not last long because the logical thing is that in a short time everything is centralized with the Google options (which will include all the options that Fitbit offers for those who have one of its wearable accessories).

everything is completely logical

It makes sense that Google would want to use a Second layer to know what users of Fitbit products do, since this information is important for the future of the range of wearables that the company that owns Android will be rolling out. And that’s why we’re saying it won’t take long to bring Wear OS to every smartwatch that has anything to do with the ones in Mountain View. It’s only a matter of time before this happens, and not long by the looks of it.

Does this mean Fitbit is going to vanish? As this It does not seem like something that can happen in a short term, since the brand has a good market share and quite a few followers. But that this ends up happening is not at all ruled out, especially if products like Google’s Pixel Watch end up being a success.

