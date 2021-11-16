If you have a Chromecast, these apps cannot be missing from your phone

One of the best media players you can buy is the Google Chromecast. A device capable of turning any traditional TV into a brand new Smart TV. It can even be a great option if you want to enjoy HBO Max but your smart TV doesn’t have an official app.

Today, having a Chromecast is essentialTherefore, in order to enjoy the best experience using this device, it is important to have certain applications. So if you get one of these, but you don’t know what to install, we make things easy for you with some that shouldn’t be missing.

The applications that you should not miss when you launch a Chromecast

For this reason we have prepared a compilation with the best apps you can have to enjoy on your Chromecast. There are some applications that are basic and that we will not mention because they are already more standardized, such as content on demand platforms. Of course, the ones that we have selected to recommend you offer a magnificent quality, and are very easy to use.

Plex

The first of the applications that we have selected to install on your new Chromecast it is a multimedia center of a great quality. With this you can have remote access to content found on online or local servers, to give a couple of examples. The operation of this multimedia center has been optimized with the Chromecast player, Thanks to which it is now able to offer the user an advanced service with higher image quality and more possibilities than just the reproduction of images and videos.

TVCast

The next application that you should download on your Chromecast It is the best option to watch television channels with IP. It does a great job of coding, so you won’t suffer from lag issues. It is a free application with which you can make the most of your Chromecast.

VLC

An app that you cannot miss on your new device is VLC. We talk about what is probably the best media player, which also offers support for Chromecast. It has many possibilities, such as streaming. This and its reliability and compatibility make it an essential application.

Spotify

There are those who do not know that this application offers users the possibility to send music to the Chromecast, so you can use it directly. It is very easy to use and ideal if you also combine it with a sound bar.

Kodi

The last of the applications that we recommend downloading to your Chromecast is an alternative to Plex. Kodi is another open-source media center, although this one is much more popular. When downloading it, you can enjoy series and movies for free, you can also watch television channels. To this must be added the fact that it is an open source, multiplatform, free and very versatile platform.

