If you have a 2021 Samsung TV and you like to game, there is good news for you

The collaboration between samsung and Microsoft in the segment of games and televisions is a reality. Since the beginning of this year, those who have a Smart TV from the 2022 Korean firm can enjoy access to a large catalog of streaming titles that are typical of the platform Xbox. Well, it has been known that the options are expanding and this is good news.

The way in which access will be gained in this case is by installing an application that will be available in the app store that is included in Samsung TVs. Therefore, we are talking about a very simple process when it comes to getting the necessary access (obviously, an active user will be needed to be able to access the content that exists). And what exactly is being accessed? well to Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as indicated in the source of the information.

A good performance of Samsung TVs

The hardware that the televisions that have gained access have is more than enough to have a more than correct user experience both in accessing the cloud and in the execution of the content that is decided at any time (yes, it is advisable to have a good Internet connection so that delays do not appear). By the way, one of the requirements that must be met to enjoy everything properly is to have a Xbox Elite Series 2 or DualSense controller.

MSPU

You may be wondering about the 2021 Samsung Smart TVs that have gained access to the Xbox app. The list is as follows: QN800, QN850, QN900, WS1A, QN700, LS03A, AU7000, AU8000, AU9000, Q50, Q60 and Q95-Q70. A good number and, the truth is that they are one of the most popular options among all those that the Korean firm put on the market last year. With them you can enjoy everything from AAA titles to some retro options that are very striking. And all this will be completed before the end of this year.

One more ad with games as protagonists

This has to do with the arrival of other platforms where the games are present (more than 2,500) such as NVIDIA GeForece Now and Utomik. In addition, the quality of many of the titles that can be accessed will be 4K to enjoy it to the fullest. Additionally, it is expected that next year support will be extended to options such as Antstream and Blacknut.