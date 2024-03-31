if you earn more than this amount, this is how the solidarity fee approved by the government will affect your salary.

The Government approved, via Royal Decree-Law, the development of what is known as the “Solidarity Quota”. A new tax that, starting in 2025, salaries above the maximum contribution bases will have to bear. Although, yes, the self-employed are excluded from having to bear it. We tell you what it is about.

The Council of Ministers held last Tuesday gave the green light to the development of what is known as the “Solidarity Quota”. A new mechanism that applies, starting in 2025, to salaries above the maximum contribution bases. From then on, they must contribute an extra percentage that will be used to finance pensions. The objective pursued is to increase the income of the current system. Improving collection through a type of tax whose nature only affects a percentage of the salary when the maximum contribution base is exceeded.

The Government recalled, at the time of its communication, that the “ measure, which has a distributive component, will be deployed gradually, starting from quotas of around 1% in 2025, until reaching values ​​of around 6% in 2045 ”. However, and as stated by Europa Press, when the value of 6% is reached, the company must pay 5% and the worker would only pay the remaining 1%. The measure is part of the pension reform that was approved a year ago and consists of different sections.

How will it affect our salary

It is worth knowing that the previously mentioned quota applies only to the salary range that exceeds the maximum contribution base: currently set at 4,720.50 euros. That is, not the entire salary received is taxed, but rather the surplus once the previously anticipated amount is exceeded. And, furthermore, it is distributed in three sections:

The first group is found in salaries of up to 10% of the base. In them, the quota starts at 0.92% in 2025 and reaches 5.5% in 2045.

In them, the quota starts at 0.92% in 2025 and reaches 5.5% in 2045. The second tranche is made up of salaries between 10% and 50% higher than the maximum base. In this case, the fee starts at 1% and will reach 6%.

higher than the maximum base. In this case, the fee starts at 1% and will reach 6%. Finally, there are salaries 50% higher than the maximum base. In this group, the quota will start at 1.17% and will reach 7%.

A limited impact

It remains to be seen, once the measure comes into force, the impact it will have on public coffers. However, everything seems to indicate that this will be very limited, since it is concentrated on a very specific segment of the workers in our country, in addition to the fact that, as we have mentioned, it does not tax the entire salary. But rather that part that exceeds the maximum contribution base explained previously.

Finally, one of the doubts was whether, in fact, the quota was going to also affect the self-employed, not just employed workers. However, and collecting the information from the same media previously mentioned, the solidarity fee will not apply to self-employed workers . That this tax will not be impacted on their annual billing.