If you don’t like Twitter anymore, this is the way to take your data with you before you leave

If you don’t like the drift that Twitter is taking now that it has fallen into the hands of Elon Musk, you may be seriously thinking about leaving this social network. If this is your case, surely there is something that worries you: losing the data of all your activity. Well, this is possible to avoid and we will tell you the steps you must take to keep them all safe. In the well-known social network that has evolved over time and that, right now, is in a difficult moment -according to Musk’s own words-, there is a tool that is designed for exactly what you want: download in a way effectively the data that you have been generating during the story that you have created on Twitter. Access to the process, which is quite simple, is true that it is hidden more than is desirable among the menus that exist in the platform’s web client (which is the one we recommend you use so that everything goes properly). Download the data you have on Twitter The truth is that it is appreciated that this possibility exists, and more so officially, because in this way you will be sure that there will be no problem or loss of information. Of course, you should keep in mind that this is not completed automatically, so once you make the request, you will have to wait for a notification that the resulting ZIP file is available. These are the steps you have to take to complete the process: Access the Twitter web client using this link. You may have to identify yourself with your credentials. Now on the left side you should look for the More options section, which is the last one in the list that appears. Click on it and, among the options you will see, choose Settings and support. Then do the same with Settings and privacy. Now, on the right side, locate Download a file with your data and use it regularly with the mouse. You will be asked to confirm your identity, either with an SMS or email. Complete this process. Now, you will see a blue button in the upper area called Request file. Press it and, now, all that remains is to wait for an email from Twitter where you can see the download link for your information. You are finished. As you can see, the process is not particularly complicated, so in a few minutes you will complete it without problems. The time you have to wait depends on the amount of information you have on Twitter. But the normal thing is that, in a day at most, you have everything ready. >