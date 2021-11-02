If you don’t have iOS 15 installed, download this update for your iPhone right now

Both iOS 14 and iOS 15 work on the same list of devices, so this update may not make sense for many users who, in September, decided to install the latest version of Apple’s operating system on their terminals. But it does have it because there are times that because there is no time, or simply because we forget to do it, we end up with an outdated version and, worst of all, less secure than the updated ones. And that is just what has happened in the last few hours, that Apple has been forced to publish an emergency patch for all those users who still have their iPhone anchored to iOS 14. Proof of this is that if you have iOS 15.1 on the terminal (which was published last Monday), you will not need to update anything on the phone, among other things, because it will not recognize you. What does this update do? It is clear that when such an update occurs so suddenly, something happens, and not exactly good. iOS 14.8.1 is a revision to the race of iOS 14.8 and from Apple they consider it critical, so they recommend installing it urgently. Such a clear call leaves no doubt that it comes to close potential security flaws, so if you have a mobile (or an iPad) anchored to iOS 14, do not hesitate to download it as soon as possible. Apple is not that it offers many details in the update log about the hole it is covering, but it does say that we are facing a patch that eliminates “vulnerabilities in iOS” due to “an error in IOMobileFrameBuffe in the iPhone 6s and later versions “. Security flaw that was found by an investigator who reported to the company to prevent cybercriminal groups from exploiting it. As those of Cupertino state, “an application could execute arbitrary code with privileges at the kernel level. Apple is aware of a report indicating that this issue may have been actively exploited. A memory corruption problem was solved by improving its handling ”. Hence the urgency of the patch and that we are all invited to install it. Of course, remember that if you have iOS 15.1 you should not worry about this patch because, most likely, in the last update received on the iPhone (and iPad) the solution to this problem of the “IOMobileFrameBuffe error” was already inserted. >