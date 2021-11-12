If you change the SSD of your Mac, forget to install Monterey: Apple has it blocked

There was a time when Apple allowed users of their Mac to update their computers by changing some of the components that become more outdated over the years. This is the case of RAM or hard drives, now SSD, which need more storage to meet the needs full of gigs of the current times. But those of Tim Cook decided to turn off the tap on that practice a few years ago and to avoid that possibility, they did not hesitate to solder as many components as possible to the motherboards to avoid those periodic hardware updates. And now, with Monterey, he has closed the circle of persecution to those users who at the time changed the SSD drives of their MacBook. How? Well, demanding a requirement that only the models of units that install those of Cupertino in their computers have. If you do not pass the test, Apple has closed any possibility of installing macOS Monterey on those computers whose SSDs do not pass the SMART test (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology). A tool that “records the status data of a hard disk (HDD) or a solid state drive (SSD)” and, with all that information, warns in advance when that unit may have problems or has reached the end of its useful life, so it serves as insurance to prevent the user from losing important data. In this way, and even if your Mac is compatible with Monterey, if you are using an SSD with an adapter, or a model that is not blessed by this SMART, you will not be able to update to the new version of the operating system and you will have to stay with Big Sur, It does work, it installs perfectly and has periodic updates that you can continue to install periodically. Apple, at the moment, has not commented on the matter and it will be difficult for it to give up raising its hand to allow computers that can be updated to Monterey to do so with a unit that has not been installed by it. And the fact is that cases continue to occur with users who do not hesitate to show their indignation in the company’s own forums at the impossibility of updating to the new OS. So now you know, without changing your MacBook’s SSD on your own to save space and want to install Monterey, remember that Apple will not let you do it, unless you replace the original drive that came with your equipment when you bought it. >