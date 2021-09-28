If you change the screen of the iPhone 13, beware of Face ID: it could stop working

Apple has a long history behind it of trying to deter users of the iPhone, or any of its other products, so that they do not resort to unofficial technical services with the intention of feeding their own in stores, or those of their entire network of authorized support establishments. Something that, as you know, usually makes the bills quite expensive, which leads many users to have to look for an alternative more in line with the money they want to spend.

The problem is that those attempts by Apple to force us to bring their phones only to their stores are not made by convincing us that in their technical services we receive a better service at the best price, but blocking functions of the smartphone itself that have nothing to do with the quality of work repair that they have done to us. And if not, there you have the case of some batteries, where Apple software blocked any possibility of knowing their status through the “battery health” function of iOS.

Be careful with the iPhone 13 screen

It has now been the colleagues of iFixit who have discovered that in the event that it is necessary to change the screen of any of the new iPhone 13 we are going to find a major problem: when repairing and replacing the front panel, Face ID stops working properly, so we lose biometric identification Immediately.

New Apple iPhone 13. Manzana

Also, the most suspicious thing is that It does not seem that the failure comes because a special screen or a very specific assembly is necessary that only Apple technicians know, but rather through a software lock that is activated when the mobile detects that this component has been changed and the hands of an official Cupertino technician have not mediated. This is the only way to explain that a component that is not touched in the repair process, such as Face ID, stops working.

It should be remembered that the entire system that makes Face ID possible is installed inside the body of the phone and it does not have any front part associated with the display component. In this way, the Americans are once again putting sticks in the wheels of users who, if they want to keep their device fully functional, must go yes or yes to an Apple store or to any of the authorized technical services that operate under the same rules.

