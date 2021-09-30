If you are not convinced by the new Paint, the alternative is still Paint.net

There is less and less for the launch of Windows and each we talk more about the new version of Microsoft’s operating system, as is normal on the other hand. But be careful, because not everything is the system itself: applications matter a lot and Although Paint is not one of the most, the veteran image editor refreshes after many years You may not like everyone, so here is an alternative.

But let’s not underestimate the classic, now new Paint so fast. As you know, the application has had its ups and downs, 3D versions included, although the voice of the users has been heard and their cries heeded, which resulted in the return of the Paint of a lifetime to Windows 10. And what about Windows 11? With this comes the good. yes sir, and it was not necessary to reinvent the wheel.

After all, there are much more powerful image editors than the well-known Paint, but for a few basic tweaks, the Windows tool was more than enough in many cases. Thus, what users asked for was something as simple as the same Paint as always, but updated: a refresh to the interface, a slight overhaul of the functions, some feature to strengthen the application … Nothing more!

And nothing more, but nothing less, is what Microsoft is going to offer with the new Paint: an application renewed for the occasion, which is nothing more than the launch of Windows 11, and adapted to the new times that run, it which translates into support for touch devices … which is not convincing everyone, because it biases its design against its use on the desktop based on keyboard and mouse.

So that what many will like, most likely will not satisfy everyone. what to do in that case?

Paint.net, the oldest alternative

Are you looking for a classic but more powerful Paint? Paint.net is an alternative to consider, as well as one of the oldest on the scene and it so happens that just a few days ago the launch of its new version, Paint.net 4.3, was announced. White and bottled, which is often said, although you can change it for installable or portable, as it suits you.

Paint.net 4.3

The main novelty of Paint.net 4.3 comes from the technology with which it is built. Open source clone of Microsoft Paint: the update to .NET 5, with the performance improvements that this entails, although according to the official announcement, there are some accounts the news that this new version incorporates, whose free download you will find on the project website:

Download Paint.net 4.3.

You can also find Paint.net 4.3 in the Microsoft Store, but there is a fee, to help the development of the application.

Of course, Paint.net 4.3 has support for Windows 11.