If you are learning to program with Python, these 5 jobs may be for you

Programming with the Python language can expand the possibility of working in different technological sectors, each of them focused on different tasks in which to specialize more and more.

Although it is known that Python is used to, among other things, create web applications, analyze data, automate operations, create large-scale and highly secure business apps, then we are going to show you 5 of those most requested jobs for those who are learning or already know how to code through Python.

Machine learning engineer

Artificial intelligence continues to advance by leaps and bounds, and this is, in large part, the engineers behind machine learning. A specialist in this task has the goal of creating the AI ​​algorithms that are capable of learning to make predictions in machine learning. If you are already an engineer in this area, you can learn deep learning skills to increase the level of work experience.

GIS Analyst

Undoubtedly, one of the fastest growing areas because, in summary, it allows to be in charge of creating maps and graphs, using GIS software and data collection equipment. The GIS (Geographic Information Systems) analyst must be prepared to conduct research in order to obtain and expand existing data sets. Cartography and programming go hand in hand in this specialty, one to create digital maps with geographic data, and the second to optimize data analysis and management thanks to Python scripts.

Software developer

If you want a job dedicated to the area of ​​software development, then thanks to learning Python you will be closer to achieving it. This programming language is used in much of the process, and the developer’s mission is to design, install, test and upgrade the software system or systems that have been built from scratchEither for the efficiency of the same company, or for a project with external sale. This professional must also guarantee the proper functioning of the system in the event of updates with new databases, so their work is one of the most important for the proper functioning of the service.

Quality control engineer

To get to this point, companies or projects often request a high level of understanding with Python, since it is responsible for verifying problems at the software level and solving them before the launch of the product or service. An engineer specialized in quality control you must find and analyze the errors of the test phase, as well as create the database of these issues for your review. Then you should help the development to run the new tests and verify that the results are optimal.

Full Stack Developer

Being able to lend a hand both on the subject of user experience and functionality is part of what a Full Stack developer does. In other words, It is that all-rounder with the necessary knowledge to contribute a grain of sand to the back-end and the front-end of an app. Areas to master include UI / UX management, graphic design, and database. If the Full Stack developer knows more than one programming language, all the better, since it will always be necessary to have the necessary information from various software.