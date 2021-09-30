If you are in Spain, you can now enjoy video games on Netflix

Video games have been talked about on Netflix for months and finally words give way to facts: at least in Spain, it is now possible to access this “extra” -A little more can be described- that offers the service to all its subscribers.

But are we talking about a subscription service, as it was first elucidated or about video games by streamingGiven the nature of the VOD platform? None of that: we talk about, it should be repeated, video games on Netflix, but as a small extra, at least at the beginning of its journey. Later, maybe things will change.

In fact, the premiere of video games on Netflix is ​​announced by the Netflix Spain account on Twitter, warning that “we are very early in development and many more titles are coming.” And it is that at the moment there are only five games available: Stranger Things 3, Stranger Things: 1984, Card blast, Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up.

Netflix 🤝 video games. From today, users in Spain can try some games from our Android app. We are very early in development and there are many more titles to come. pic.twitter.com/myBcXSArmQ – Netflix Spain (@NetflixES) September 28, 2021

As can be seen, in addition, video games on Netflix are at the moment available only to Android users; iOS will have to wait and it is unknown if there are plans to extend it to other platforms, read PC. For now it does not seem like it and it is also specified in the Netflix help page.

The keys to enjoying video games on Netflix are: “a phone with Android 8.0 or later, an active Netflix subscription” and the obvious, Internet connection and enough storage space on the device to download. Thus, although a new section with the games will appear in the Netflix app for Android, these will be downloaded directly from Google Play.

Don’t see that new section? Don’t worry, because the update hasn’t reached all Netflix user profiles yet. On the other hand, you can find all the games mentioned in Google Play, only that you will need to be logged in to Netflix to be able to play them.

How interesting is this and not crappy? In the company’s words, this start of video games on Netflix is ​​only the beginning and more exclusive titles will be seen later, but the nuncio does not come alone, but with the purchase of Night School Studio, developer of the game Oxenfree.

In any case, Netflix spends a million that it does not cover with its subscriptions only to produce new video material, so it does not seem likely that it is going to throw itself into the pool of games like crazy. In the meantime, yes, there are already video games on Netflix for whoever wants them.