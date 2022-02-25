If you are going to buy a Mac, it is better to hope than to regret (Opinion)

If the rumors launched by Mark Gurman a few weeks ago are true, next March 8 we could have the first Apple event of this year. An online event where rumors indicate that new devices are going to be presented and among them a new Mac. Some say that it will be a Mac mini and others a new MacBook Pro. In any case, if you are thinking of buying a Mac right now, you better wait. Don’t buy something now that in three weeks you think will be outdated. It is likely that in three weeks you will be able to access much better Macs Apple has been characterized this past year by the launch of its new Mac computers with their own processor. That means that Apple Silicon is already a reality and although there are few models left with Intel, it is expected that this year will be when we definitively go to Silicon. totally. Meanwhile, the processors are accompanied by new chips that are offering spectacular speeds and performance to Macs. The figures don’t lie. Like the companies that are deciding that the new models with M1 are the best that the American company has had in a long time. The point is that the new generation of chip is at the door. That is what makes me dare to recommend that if you are going to buy a new Mac, wait a few more weeks.

Apple’s M2 chip is the rumored one that will have the new computer to be presented on March 8. So it is likely that if you buy the computer you want or need now, you will take home something that we can basically say is not the latest or the best. If you’re not in a hurryMaybe you should consider waiting a bit. Buy when the latest from Apple comes out that is always synonymous with quality and technological advance.

This is roughly so of course there are always exceptions which confirm the rule. I speak in terms of not being in a hurry, in terms of being able to wait three weeks or maybe a couple of months. But if you need the computer at all costs, you will have no choice but to know that in the short term there will be a new model on the market and that it is likely to perform better.

Another different thing is if we talk about buying a Mac Pro. In fact, I can’t give you advice on whether to buy now or wait for the new model to come out. In fact, There is talk of two new models. And the surprise is that one of them will continue with Intel, due to capacity and work. The Intel Xeons It’s a lot of processor even for Apple.

But if we are talking about MacBook Pro, then I strongly advise you, if there is no hurry, then wait. What are you waiting for, because as we have already said, the performance figures of the MacBook Pro models with M1 are spectacular, so the figures for that same computer with M2 must be incredible. It is better to wait and enjoy in a big way.

Don’t be afraid of the novelty. Do not think that having come out with a new chip the computer will not respond properly. The M2 chip will be the evolution of the one that is already working at full capacity right now and therefore it is to be hoped that his successor will bring only good things.

Another thing that you should be clear about is that although I have focused on the event on March 8, it is rumored that Apple will present new models throughout the year, up to 4. It is true that we could say, that in that case we should wait until see what they launch because I’m sure I’ll buy what I buy, by the end of the year it will be “out of date”. But this will always happen. Being at the gates of the event, it is logical (at least my logic tells me so) that waiting is normal. But in view of 6 months, it may not be the most beneficial, especially if I need the computer.

They will always bring out better models, I have to count on that but being only a few days away… Wait, it sure is worth it.