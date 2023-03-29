5G News
If you are a fan of Harry Potter, Xiaomi has the phone you were looking for

If you are a fan of Harry Potter, Xiaomi has the phone you were looking for

MobileXiaomi

Published on

By Abraham
redmi note 12 turbo harry potter image 4 webp 92.jpg
redmi note 12 turbo harry potter image 4 webp 92.jpg
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, the most powerful smartphone in the Redmi Note 12 series, in China. The company recently announced its Redmi Note 12 series globally, consisting of four phones, and now the Redmi Note 12 Turbo has been unveiled in China, and it even comes in a Harry Potter Edition. The difference between a regular model, and a Harry Potter edition is in the color, and the Harry Potter edition comes with a specific configuration of RAM and storage. The regular model is available in carbon fiber black, ice feather white and navy blue.

The Harry Potter edition has Harry Potter branding on the back, along with the Hogwarts emblem, and more. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo Harry Potter Edition also comes in a special box, of course. A bunch of items like stickers are included here and also a leather case.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo has flat sides, and it is flat on the front and back. The frames that surround the screen are minimal, and the camera module is centered. All its physical buttons are located on the right side, and there are three cameras on the back. The phone has a 6.67″ FullHD+ (2400 x 1080) OLED screen. That panel has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and drops to 30Hz to save power. Also included here is high-frequency 1,920 Hz PWM dimming, and support for Dolby Vision. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC powers the phone. It includes up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. The Harry Potter edition includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

ICloud Problems Today? You’re not alone

Inside there is a 5,000 mAh battery and it supports 67W charging. The charger is included in the box. It also includes a side fingerprint scanner and an infrared emitter. The phone also has stereo speakers and an audio jack. There are two nano SIM card slots included, while Android 13 comes pre-installed with the MIUI 14 layer on top. It consists of a 64 MP (OIS) main camera, an 8 MP (120º) ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera (f/2.4 aperture). On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone measures 161.11mm high, 74.95mm wide, and is between 7.9 and 8.98mm thick. It weighs 181 grams. This phone will go on sale in a couple of days, in China, but there are no details about its global launch yet. Prices range from 1,999 yuan (270 euros) to 2,799 yuan (375 euros).

