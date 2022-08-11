If this happens to you, you need to install a switch

You may not know or have not heard of it, but es are very useful devices. These are capable of connecting all the equipment that forms a network, we are not only talking about computers, but also other devices such as Smart TVs, consoles or printers. As we say, a switch can be very useful, and in this article we tell you in which cases you may want to one at home .

In short, the basic function of one of these devices is to connect all the computers to each other, thus facilitating the possibility that these computers can share files or the Internet connection provided by a router connected to it. In Other Waters, exploring a new world A switch, full of virtues for our home As we say, a switch can give us a lot, both in our home and in our office. These types of devices allow enormous flexibility when it comes to being able to connect all the devices to it, without the need for them to connect to the router. This makes it an ideal device for use in very large homes or offices where there is no possibility of having the router in an area that can serve everyone without problems. In these cases, the only device that will have to be connected to the router will be the switch itself, but it will always be more comfortable to connect a single device than several. Another scenario where you will want a switch you will find it if you have a printer at home or in the office and you have several computers that depend on it to work or for any other use you want to give it. Without a switch, you would need to be connecting the printer to different equipment, which of course is a hassle. Now, by connecting this to a switch with a cable you can use it on all your devices without having to do anything else or change your location.

File sharing speed will also be much faster over a switch. This happens because all the computers that we have at home will be connected to the same device, and in this way we will see how the exchange of files between these devices will take place in a more optimized way than if we did it through another system.

What to look for to choose a good switch

There are a number of factors that we must look at to choose a good switch. Not all these devices are the same, so we should at least look at some details to get the one that meets the necessary requirements for us. These are the details you should pay attention to to get a good switch for you:

number of ports

The number of ports is going to be the first thing we should look at, since this will be a very subjective point to take into account. Not all of us are going to need the same number of ports, so depending on your case, you should look for one that has enough to connect all the equipment you have in mind. In stores you can find switches with 5,8,10,24 and 48 ports to connect Ethernet cables, but if you don’t have too many devices to connect, the most interesting thing is to get one of the smaller ones. You should also look at how the ports are, because the interesting thing is that one or more are Gigabit.

Managed or unmanaged?

As a general rule, switches are usually divided into two types: managed or unmanaged. The former are more similar to a router, since a series of configurations can be established to suit each user. On the other hand, the unmanaged ones do not allow us to change the configuration in which these come from the factory, so they are more designed for domestic use.

design and construction

Lastly, the design and construction of these can also be very important. The ones that are finished in metal are much more resistant than the ones you can find made of plastic. In addition, metal ones manage to dissipate heat much better, so in the long run these devices are more durable than plastic ones.