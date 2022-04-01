If there is too much laziness with the sanctions on Russia, they will lose their edge

The West has sown the seeds of a growing reaction to sanctions in emerging markets. The United States designed the sweeping restrictions it placed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine to allow Europe to stock up on the energy it needs, and it is coordinating gas deliveries to help keep the lights on. Now the White House has belatedly realized the brutal side effects the measures are having on poorer nations.

US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo acknowledged the problem Tuesday, saying allies must work together to tackle global food security challenges. Ukraine and Russia account for 38% of world wheat exports, and Russia is one of the main exporters of fertilizers, with a fifth of the market in some cases. Developing nations that battled the pandemic now face a food crisis that could destabilize their governments.

Waivers and stop-gap solutions, traditional methods of granting aid to countries caught in diplomatic crossfire, could be less effective this time, given the wide reach of sanctions and the complexity of trade links, compounded by logistical problems, as carriers struggle with poor security conditions and difficulties in securing insurance.

One option is to buy in bulk. Rich countries could subsidize the supply of wheat and make sure it reaches vulnerable importers like Turkey, Egypt and Lebanon. India has a huge surplus and is well placed to fill part of the gap. Australia could also help.

But it is more difficult to coordinate a solution for fertilizers, the shortage of which could cut crop yields in half; Rising prices for natural gas, a key input, have led companies like Norway’s Yara to cut production. Washington may have to secure customers to persuade this company and others, such as Canada’s €50bn Nutrien, the biggest producer of another type of crop nutrient, potash, to increase production.

Even before the invasion of Ukraine, the United States was reviewing its reliance on sanctions. The administration of President Donald Trump multiplied by ten the number of entities facing retaliation. The spillover effects are starting to alienate otherwise friendly foreign governments that the White House needs for broader global political goals. Russia’s currency freeze will also encourage them to reduce dependence on the dollar and the US financial system. If there is too much neglect with the sanctions, they will end up losing their edge.