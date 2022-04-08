Tech NewsArtificial IntelligenceRobotics

If it exists in your mind, you can draw it: New OpenAI creates images from words

By: Brian Adam

At the beginning of last year we told you about DALL-E, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence capable of generating images from any text we wrote. The new version of this system, under the name of DALL-E 2, is now official, and the improvements over the previous one are remarkable.

DALL-E 2 is being tested in a private development environment, so we can’t ask you to draw what we want yet. However, since OpenAI they have shared multiple images of its operationand the results are spectacular.

“Create an image of an astronaut riding a unicorn”

DALL-E 2 is the revision of the artificial intelligence model that we saw last year, and it is more spectacular than ever. OpenAI defines it as “a new AI system that can create realistic images and art from a natural language description.” It is currently in a closed testing phasebut there are numerous examples of how it works.

Like the previous model, this AI takes advantage of the potential of GPT-3 to generate its designs, through a complex system in which it first an image is generated given a text caption and, subsequently, a second image conditioned to the first is generated.

In addition to creating images from scratch, it is capable of make image edits, as well as recreations of them from their own model. The results are much more fine-tuned than those seen in the last generation.

“Painting of a fox sitting in a field at sunrise in the style of Claude Monet.”

They explain from OpenAI that DALL-E 2 has better learned the relationships between images and the text used to describe them, now being able to generate images with a resolution four times higher.

To prevent misuse of AI, DALL-E 2 cannot generate images considered violent or explicit. The generation of photorealistic images is also limited to avoid the recreation of real people’s faces.

