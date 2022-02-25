MobileiphoneTech News

If Face ID is broken, it will no longer be necessary to completely replace the iPhone

By: Abraham

Currently, when you have problems with Face ID and you take your iPhone to the Apple Store, the company does not repair it, but instead has to replace the entire iPhone.

Now MacRumors has obtained a report stating that the company will soon start patching Face ID separately.

What we don’t know is when it will roll out, but when that time comes, users with faulty or broken TrueDepth camera systems won’t get iPhone replacements.

This will apply to users with iPhone XS or newer models — iPhone X is excluded. This makes sense, considering that Apple tweaked the TrueDepth camera in the iPhone XS. It’s possible that it’s built into the iPhone X in a way that’s impossible to repair.

If this new policy goes into effect, Apple will provide technicians with the necessary tools, training, and replacement parts to provide repairs. Apple already promised a few months ago that it would start allowing users to repair their iPhones themselves in 2022.

Abraham

