If Apple continues to raise prices, it is likely that alternatives will have to be found (Opinion)

- Advertisement -

We have always known that Apple’s prices are not what they say, popular. However, they are terminals that last a long time and it is easy to have, for example, an iPhone operating for more than five years. In that time it may need some repair, especially in battery, but it is that with the new prices, it is already to think seriously about the acquisition of this type of telephone. It’s not an easy decision, but Not everything goes and everything has a price.

The prices are very high. I don’t think it’s worth it. If it keeps going up it won’t be worth buying one

It is clear that the prices of the phones are a little because of the materials, another because of the software, a lot because of the design, even more so because of the brand and above all because of what it represents. When we talk about Apple, the brand is almost everything. We have many features that make the price high. The security of your terminals, as well as the privacy it grants, is fundamental. But not everything goes and the price of the iPhone, for example, is rising well above expectations.

- Advertisement -

An iPhone is made with materials that are expensive, but they are reusable, so the company could cut a little cheaper on this issue, without losing profits. Regarding security and privacy, what has been software features are part of the essence of the brand and although they should be charged for, the price should not be raised. So in this sense, should not make the product more expensive.

The biggest problem is found in the brand itself. That ability to raise prices, just because it’s Apple. The bad thing is that she does it and the rest follows behind and that’s our fault. If we did not buy phones at 1,500 euros, they would not put those prices. The problem is that prices rise, not only for the terminal, we see that they also rise, for example, in the repair service.

The service fee of out-of-warranty battery repair and replacement from Apple has increased at $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14, as well as the following iPad models: iPad Pro 12.9″ (5th generation and earlier), iPad Pro 11″ (3rd generation and earlier), iPad Pro 10.5″, iPad Pro 9.7″, iPad mini (6th generation and earlier), and iPad Air (5th generation and earlier). The same goes for Macs. It goes up $30 for all MacBook Air models and $50 for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models.

- Advertisement -

At this rate, it’s almost prohibitive Being able to have a model of any Apple device, not because of what it costs but because of its maintenance. This makes me wonder if it is so bad to use other brands. The quick answer is yes. Without a doubt, Apple is Apple and above all iOS is iOS. Android cannot cope with iOS no matter how hard it tries, but it puts some users in a bind when it comes to changing terminals and seeing prices.

If you want to change it because it’s about time, you see that the capacity of the iPhone is no longer the same. I am not referring to internal memory, I am referring to the fact that there are slow transitions that make it difficult for you to open applications, because each time they “weigh” more…etc. It is likely that you want to buy a new terminal. You go to see the prices and decide that it is better to continue a little more with the one you have. But it doesn’t work well and that’s when you consider buying another make and model.

You do not want to do it but it is likely that you have no choice. Would it be so bad? I am beginning to understand those people who said that they spent 200 euros at most on a phone and when it breaks or goes bad (after a year, a year and a half) they buy another. If you do the math, those 1000 euros may be spent in those five years, but every year they have a new terminal. Not with the iPhone.

- Advertisement -

For now I will hold, but I don’t know how long my iPhone will hold, for example. I don’t want to go back to Android but neither can I nor do I want to spend 1200 euros on a new terminal. We’ll see….

What would you do?