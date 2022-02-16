If 20 TB is not enough, there will always be more: Toshiba plans to launch 26, 30 and 40 TB drives

Solid state drives (SSD) have become one of the most used storage options of these times, but all of them plan to progressively increase the capacity of their hard drives. This will be achieved with the increase in decks per unit, using current recording technologies, and with the implementation of new generation technologies.

Toshiba on the way to 40TB

Toshiba’s plans, shown on the and Seagate.

This move will not require great efforts on the part of the company. Toshiba will use FC-MAMR (flow-controlled microwave-assisted magnetic recording) technology that is already being used in other Toshiba products. To increase the storage capacity, you will raise the platters of your new HDDs from 9 to 10.

An interesting step will come at the end of fiscal year 2022, that is, during the first quarter of 2023. The company plans 26 TB HDDs. With this product, MAS-MAMR (Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording and Microwave Assisted Switching) technology will debut, which will open the door to higher storage capacities.

30TB HDDs will arrive in 2025. These will use MAS-MAMR technology and will have 11 plates to reach that capacity. By those dates, Toshiba will have begun a restructuring of its production processes to adopt the new HARM (heat-assisted magnetic recording) technology in some of its products.

In 2026 the first 35 TB hard drives will arrive. Finally, according to Toshiba’s roadmap, 2027 will be the starting point for drives larger than 40TB. Certainly these latest products are nowhere near arriving and before that happens they will have to pass numerous tests of accuracy and reliability.

It should also be noted that the aforementioned Toshiba high-capacity solutions will be aimed at the business sector, so they will not be cheap. Their target is data centers, but a silver lining to this is that these storage capacities should sooner or later come down in price and reach consumers.

