Idris Elba stars in “Beast”, an entertaining and well-executed thriller in which he must defend his family from a lion

Baltasar Kormakurdirector of , knows how to portray nature unleashed against humans in his films. she directed Everest with great skill and now puts Doctor Nate Daniels ( s Elba) in the middle of the South African jungle where he must defend his two daughters, accompanied by his friend and guide Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), of a lion furious with any human who crosses his path. The film is an and well-achieved thriller and exponent of natural terror.

A father must face the death of his ex-wife and try to accompany his two daughters in full mourning for the loss of their mother. He organizes the perfect trip to South Africa, to a small town where he met the one who was the love of his life. There she is reunited with Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing turns into a terrifying struggle for survival when a lion, who escaped from underground hunters, is thirsty for blood and now sees all humans as enemies.

Idris Elba is a family man in this thriller. (Universal Pictures)

Nate (Elba) and his daughters, who are trapped in a jeep and with no way to call for help, are now victims of a huge lion that is prowling around them and they must find a way to get out of there before the beast, which kills them. gives the film its title, reach them. With all these seasonings, Beast (original name) is a neat and efficient thriller that moves between two well-defined axes: the family duel and the reconstruction of the ties between father and daughters, first and second in the consequences of man’s acts in nature. Definitely, one more present than the other, the director builds an entertaining film “designed to be seen in theaters”, according to Will Packer, producer of the film, told TechSmart.

Elba plays Nate Samuels, the New York doctor who flies with his teenage daughters Meredith (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jeffries) to their mother’s African hometown after her death. Nate and his wife were separated when she passed away and the trip is intended to be a way of catharsis with the family and strengthen his role as father of the girls. That is the main conflict of the film that is approached at the beginning of the film with great intensity, but quickly fades into the background due to the real danger of the lion. Although he returns at times to that conflict.

Idris Elba in a scene from "Beast". (Universal Pictures)

Regarding the real danger, the one that takes most of the footage, Beast is better resolved. The constant stalking of the lion is built, for the most part, with surprisingly successful visual resources, although somewhat explicit, but it also uses others such as sound and the guide’s story to increase the sense of danger between the protagonists and the viewer. The scenes that happen at night, improve the tension a little more, while in the end they let the imagination of the writers fly too much.

I repeat: the film has nothing left over, it is correct, it manages the tension well and until the last moment it keeps the viewer glued to the story. Elba and Copley’s performances are solid and committed to the story. Without being a big budget film, the film directed by Kormakur It is a worthy and entertaining proposal for movie theaters, one of those that are no longer made and that the billboard needs.

Poster for “Beast”, the film starring Idris Elba. (Universal Pictures)

Beast opens in theaters in Latin America from this Thursday, August 11.

