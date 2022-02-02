Ideas for your next YouTube video generated by Artificial Intelligence

If you’re sitting around waiting for some great idea for the next YouTube video, keep reading, because there is an Artificial Intelligence that offers free ideas.

If we analyze the most popular videos and create a document with the most successful topics, we will reach the same conclusion as the AI ​​that is helping us in this case, a system that offers ideas based on the words we say to it.

If we tell him that we want to create a cooking video for geeks, he tells us to cook a risotto while playing Minecraft. If we tell it that we want an original Minecraft video, it tells us to build IKEA furniture in the game… we just have to say in a few words what we want to do, and wait for the AI ​​to give us the result.

Available at ideas-generator.com, they say that this tool can generate viral video ideas with the GPT3 model that is trained on the data of the most popular YouTube videos.

It works best if we tell it the opening words in English, and we can always cycle through the latest generated ideas in case it inspires us for our next project.

Personal opinion.

The idea is not bad, it helps save analysis time, although the way YouTube works today, we depend too much on good SEO and a large dose of luck for a video to go viral in a short time.

Video views can come in many forms, but we can create three main groups:

– The subscribers. They are not notified by email as before, so they have to have the bell on and still pay attention to the notification. You can have millions of followers of a channel and not reach 1,000 views per video. For them, no idea generated by AI is worth it.

– The skydivers They were looking for something on Youtube but they don’t know you. Surely they will not be looking for recipes made in Minecraft or anything that this AI suggests, so they will not be the main objective of the project either.

– Those who see related videos. Here there may be a niche, since it is striking to see a title “that shoots” next to a video that we are watching. There is more and more traffic from this source, so it is not a bad idea to give ideas generated by Artificial Intelligence a chance.