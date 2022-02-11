On Monday, the IRS declared that it would stop using third-party facial recognition services provided by ID.me. A company that has received complaints from the public about its inaccuracy with people of color, delays in attention and its policies with employees. Employees who consider being in a company that is always changing and immersed in constant crises.

What happened to the ID.me employees?

Many of the company’s documents, as well as former ID.me employees, comment that the company’s great decline began due to disorganization and staff shortages throughout 2021. This occurred thanks to the deficiencies of automated systems, a fact that created many tensions among the company’s employees, especially those in the human verification area. Which had to intervene at that time to solve the problems.

This level of pressure is portrayed when we recall that the company plays a central role in how claimants apply for benefits in the United States, working on behalf of 27 statewide uninsured employment programs to verify claimants.

Employees also comment that they were subject to constant fluctuation of offers and destabilization. And this happened because the company constantly changed its policies to stay afloat or simply meet the demand for its services. But something that people often forget is the human field that is behind an apparently automated biometric system.

Why do we point this out? Because when these algorithms go down, workers will have to go to work on video chats to fix the kinks. And, at the end of the day, they are the ones who pay the consequences.

All this problem made the company uncomfortable, because it did not comply with the established standards. In fact, many employees were angry when they withdrew working from home, an action that caused many to contract covid-19. In turn, the company quickly withdrew a $5 an hour raise in compensation for their long hours.

How has the path of ID.me been so far?

The company was founded 12 years ago under the name TroopSwap. The company later turned to an identity verification service that would provide veterans with an easy way to prove their status with a trusted site. Also, they could use it to claim discounts and other benefits without handing over sensitive information.

So as it moved into identity services, the company changed its name to ID.me in 2012. Then the company grew and by June 2020 it already had big contracts with state-owned companies. The last largest and most important being the IRS. Institution that wanted to use ID.me services to verify the identity of child tax claimants for the revenue agency.

And, of course, this huge demand for her services made her hire 1,300 new employees between January and September 2021. This new adoption did not help the company at all, as it kept receiving a handful of complaints from the public.

Many people reported that their identification services had been blocked when the ID.me verification system could not identify them. And when applicants turned to human reviewers for the system crash, they faced long, grueling hours of waiting.

This problem in verification was made even more difficult when it became clear that the system was not good at identifying people of color and women. Fact that leads these people to go to human reviewers, who usually take a long time to fulfill their function because they are not enough to cover the demands.

So ID.me went from being a highly requested company to one that receives constant complaints from its users regarding its speed of service and quality.

What is ID.me’s turnaround?

According to the company’s job postings, they appear to be shifting to a contract-based temporary staffing model to manage changing demand. They offer $500 dollars as a start bonus and a duration of three to four months.

Thanks to this public scrutiny, the company now offers the option of a direct human review process. However, many have doubts as to the viability of their services.

Especially since for someone with little internet access or limited time, choosing between human verification and facial scanning can be a bit of a stretch.