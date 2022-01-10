ICloud Problems Today? You’re not alone

Some of Apple’s iCloud services are experiencing issues that could cause them to be slower or outright unavailable to users.

According to apple system status page, services like ICloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, and Photos have problems that affect “some users”.

The status board indicates that the problems started around 11:54 am (Spanish time), so the outages have gone on for more than eight hours.

Apple has not provided any details about the problem, other than the fact that access to iCloud services could suffer problems.



