iCloud for Windows shows photos and videos from strangers.

The iCloud for Windows app seems to suffer from serious issues, especially when it comes to storing photos and videos.

Apple’s tool for Windows allows Windows users to easily sync photos, videos, contacts, and more with other hardware in the Apple ecosystem. Although the service is generally reliable, the first problems appeared for some users on Monday.

Just a few days ago, Apple and Microsoft excitedly announced the integration of iCloud Photo Library into the Windows 11 Photos app.

After years of working together, the two companies have finally made an effort to make both systems compatible. But it seems that it still hasn’t worked well.

Serious problems in Apple’s iCloud for Windows.

Apple’s iCloud software for Windows seems to be causing serious problems for some users. Complaints have been received on the forums of the “MacRumors” page about the appearance of corrupted videos and photos of unknown people in the photo libraries.

There have been some complaints from customers who have experienced complications especially with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models.

After taking photos or videos on iPhone, iCloud for Windows users boot up the computer to view the images carefully. The surprise, they say, is that the files are corrupted. Videos turn black and have scan lines, so they can no longer be seen.

Photos of strangers in your photo library?

Have you seen photos of people you don’t know in your gallery from the special iCloud software for Windows? You’re not alone. Several users have reported all sorts of issues with the new app.

Even more alarming is the fact that some users, while trying to view the damaged videos, are viewing photos and videos of strangers stored in their library.

A “MacRumors” user sleeping_ghost comments as follows:

“iCloud for Windows corrupts videos recorded on iPhone 14 pro max, producing black videos with scan lines. In rare cases, still images from unknown sources, perhaps from foreign iCloud accounts, are included in videos. They have shown me photos of families of strangers that I have never seen, football games and other random images. Obviously this is extremely worrying and does not make me feel safe using iCloud.”

It’s not clear if these photos are from other iCloud users, but it seems possible. Users come across families, children, football matches and other similar content with photos.

Attempts to reinstall and remove iCloud for Windows don’t resolve the issue, which means it’s probably a server-level issue. Windows 11 and Windows 10 appear to be affected.

Of course, it’s still too early to confirm if these images actually come from other iCloud accounts.

Whose fault is it?

The source can be any. However, if it turns out that the files were leaked, Apple could be facing a very serious security problem.

More precise information about these problems is not yet known. The problem seems to be on Apple’s side, and not Microsoft’s.

Cupertino engineers will likely fix the issue soon. Since the company on the block say they take the safety of their users very seriously.