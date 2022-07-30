HomeTech GiantsAppleiCloud for Windows now also generates one-time passwords

iCloud for Windows now also generates one-time passwords

By Brian Adam
Apple is upgrading the iCloud app for windows. This now also offers a code generator for one-time passwords in its password manager.

Apple has added the ability to generate codes for two-factor authentication (2FA) to its iCloud password manager for Windows. This brings the Windows version in line with the iCloud Keychain on the Mac and on the iPhone and iPad, where 2FA support was introduced with macOS Monterey and iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 respectively.

iCloud Passwords is part of the iCloud app for Windows, which can be downloaded for free from the Microsoft Store. In addition to the keychain known from the Mac for storing login data, extensions for the Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome browsers can also be installed from the iCloud app in order to fill out forms automatically.

Password manager since 2021

The password manager was added to the iCloud app for Windows in 2021. In November, Apple added the ability to generate strong passwords in the app. With the current update, notes can also be added to and viewed in the iCloud keychain under Windows. This feature was introduced in iOS 15.4.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) increases security when logging in by generating a one-time code (TOTP, Time-based One-time Password) in addition to the username and password in a password manager app, which is entered in a second step becomes. This means that access is secured even if someone has obtained the user name and password and is trying to log in with it.

