iCloud, Apple stops a class action with a $ 15 million deal

apple agreed to almost shell out 15 million dollars as compensation to US iCloud customers for a violation of the terms of service. To be honest in Cupertino they deny any violation and accusations of wrongdoingsay they have proposed to close the affair with a $ 14.8 million transaction to avoid the court battle.
There class action was triggered by the violation by Apple (not ascertained, the court did not have the time) of iCloud SLA for archiving customer data on servers managed by third parties. Despite investments in increasingly capacious and advanced data centers, with their own servers Apple fails to meet the entire demand for virtual space which comes from subscribers to the service, so it is forced to turn to third parties. However, the data is encrypted, which means that no one – not even the server owner – can access it, so whether it’s on Apple’s or Google’s servers (a year ago Big G hosted 8 exabytes!) to the customer, in fact, he does not move anything.
Nothing worth a millionaire compensation, therefore, were it not that according to the class action between September 16, 2015 and January 31, 2016, Apple would have used third-party servers to store customers’ iCloud data. without them being adequately informed by the legal contract between the user and Apple that defines the contours of the service. It is good to specify immediately that to be entitled to a slice of the nearly 15 million dollars I am alone users who had a US mailing address associated with the iCloud profile and were subscribed to a paid plan.
Compensation is automatic, no action is required at this stage. It happens on the balance of the Apple account that you used in 2015/2016, if it remained active and if it is still associated with a US address, otherwise via check the amount of which is still unknown – it is necessary to understand the number of accounts to be compensated to divide the 14.8 million equally, also taking into account the plan signed in that period (those who had 50 GB will not receive the same as those who paid for 1 TB).
However, it will not be a monstrous figure, between the fees of the lawyers and a presumably very high number of clients who are entitled to compensation.