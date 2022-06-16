iCloud allows developers to transfer app properties

The Apple Developer Program now has a major addition from the company. This important update will enable better efficiency for all developers starting today. Through iCloud, applications can be sent for the next developer to use. Below is the process that will have this function.

Transfer via iCloud

Apple’s recent update now gives the option to multiple developers who manage an account or belong to App Store Connect to transfer applications when selling them or simply to manage them with another developer. The properties of an application owned by a developer are also transferable without the need to remove it from the App Store.

Apple’s statements indicate that there will be no modification to the applications during the entire transfer process. In this way, ratings or comments placed on the App Store will still be there, as will the users who want to get updates from it. It should be noted that the package ID will not be changed during the process. even if there is already a complication for the app.

Items needed for the transfer

The update is fully focused on giving developers a better deal to be able to work on their projects. The facility will now allow secure transfer of app ownership through your iCloud accounts. The company commented that there will be some elements that the applications will have to use to make a correct delivery to their receiver.

Storage of user data through iCloud.

iCloud container.

Have KVS identifiers that are somehow related to the application in question.

Apple points out a particularity regarding CloudKit containers, as these will deactivate readings or storage of other apps that also use it during the transfer of the application. Along with this, developers who transfer the data will lose the permission to read the user data of the application that was sent through iCloud. It is important to remember that the loss of access to data through CloudKit containers will happen when an update is entered.

If you have KVS storage with iCloud, it will be integrated into the provisioning profile after shipment. It is enough to update the list of rights having the KVS value in the profile.

In case you need more information, access the following link to review the official data that Apple published on the developer page. This function had already started a few months ago for the Small Business Program, this time it continues its expansion reaching more developers through iCloud.