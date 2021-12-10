ICANN raises the need to break down language barriers for a truly accessible internet

When we talk about breaking down language barriers on the internet, the first thing that comes to mind is the wide range of translators available. However, this is only one of the dimensions of this barrier that can impede our simple use of the world wide web. For this reason, ICANN has set out to break down language barriers in the face of alphabets or characters allowed within the internet.

Have you thought about what email addresses are like in China? Is it possible to create web addresses with other alphabets? This is what ICANN is all about, a project that is actually sorely lacking.

Language barriers on the Internet according to ICANN

First we must emphasize that ICANN is the institution in charge of preserving stability on the internet through protocols based on global consensus. In that sense, it is they who are in charge of tasks such as assigning the IP protocol addresses and how to standardize global communications within the web. For example, in 2009 the Chinese and Arabic writing systems were enabled to create web addresses. 2009 still seems very recent if we take into account that all the time before, in China or Arab countries they had to face our alphabet for everything on the internet.

In that sense, Goran Marby, ICANN Director, says that in reality the use of the internet is open to a sector of the population, while others remain excluded. The idea is that anyone in the world can use their own script and alphabet to type a web address or create an email.

For example, in Russia many companies have support for the Cyrillic alphabet, however, when creating an email, everything before the “@” must be in the Roman alphabet. Another interesting case occurs in China, where to adapt, it has been easier to use numbers as website addresses. This is much easier than memorizing words with the romanized version of your alphabet.

So ICANN’s plans on language barriers are really necessary to actually talk about an open web for all. While there are people in the world who must find ways to adapt to what the web offers, we cannot speak of complete freedom and accessibility on the internet.