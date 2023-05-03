IBM plans to replace 7,800 jobs with AI in the future

The technology company IBM has announced that it will stop hiring approximately 7,800 jobs that could be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) systems in the future. This decision will have an impact on administrative functions such as human resources and could mark the beginning of a transformation in the labor market.

Labor market transformation

IBM has decided to slow or stop hiring in back office functions that do not involve direct customer contact, such as human resources. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna estimates that 30% of these functions could be replaced by AI and automation within five years.

AI adoption could have significant effects on human employment. A recent Goldman Sachs report suggests that generative AI could “expose” 300 million jobs to automation, meaning these positions could be reduced or replaced by AI systems.

Is AI a real threat?

Growing concern about the impact of AI on employment has led some companies to use it as a justification for layoffs and reorganizations. A recent example is Dropbox, which announced the layoff of around 500 employees to reorganize its workforce and be “at the forefront of the AI ​​age.”

However, it is worth asking if AI represents a real threat to human employment or if it is simply a new chapter in the history of automation. Throughout history, technological innovations have led to changes in the job market, and AI may be just one of these transformations.

Future perspectives

Despite concerns about the impact on employment, Arvind Krishna notes that certain tasks, such as issuing employment verification letters or transferring employees between departments, could be fully automated. However, other HR functions, such as assessing the composition and productivity of the workforce, are not expected to be replaced in the next decade.

Meanwhile, IBM continues to recruit in areas such as software development and customer-facing positions. In fact, the company added approximately 7,000 new employees in the first quarter of the year.

IBM’s decision to halt hiring on certain jobs sparks a debate about the adoption of AI and automation in the job market. Although it is true that these technologies can have an impact on employment, they can also give rise to new opportunities and the emergence of new roles that make the most of the capabilities of AI in conjunction with human talent.