IBM closes down Education Cloud platform

IBM has quietly announced it will be shuttering its Cloud for Education platform, just two years after launch. The now deprecated service will be fully withdrawn from service and support in November 2023.

The company blames the introduction of services such as VPC, Code Engine, and other third-party offerings from the likes of Dizzion and Citrix for its decision. Some have also suggested that educational cloud computing did not take off as much as initially anticipated during the pandemic.

